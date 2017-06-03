Because this is obviously science, I needed to confirm my findings. So I reached out to a few of the other users I noticed using the LB method. One user told me that she, like me, only recently figured out what LB stood for, and initially thought it was “a shoutout for Kylie to notice [her] haha.” When she realized that she would get an influx of likes after posting it, she started to do so regularly. “So whenever I need a likers-boost for e.g… for this popularity photo contest, I just do it,” she explained. Another user confirmed that they use it as a way “to get likes and to like other people's photos in return.” Both users preferred to remain anonymous.