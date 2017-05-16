Here's Yet Another Reminder That School Dress Codes Are Really Sexist

But the glaring problem with sending students home for what they're wearing is the contradictory, sexist implications: "We are dress coded because the boys are supposed to get their education and not get distracted, but we're being distracted by getting pulled out of school and not getting our education because our shorts don't meet dress code requirements," Espinoza told KBZK. After admitting that men indeed get dress coded far less than women, the school's principal disagreed, explaining that the students were simply "in violation of the dress code." (The administration has met in the past to discuss the inclusion of hats and racerback tops in the dress code, too.)