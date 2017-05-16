Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Might Be Going On A Date With Bonner Bolton

That's what fans are wondering after Bolton told Entertainment Tonight that he'd love to go on a date with the Fifth Harmony member.
In ET's video, Bolton makes a candid request. "Normani, will you go on a date with me?," Bolton says in a video recorded last week. "Normani, it would be an honor to go on a date with you."
The bull rider, who was eliminated from the current Dancing with the Stars season, didn't have to wait long for an answer.
"Yes, I will go out with you," Kordei told ET on Monday night.
But Kordei's DWTS partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was there during ET's red carpet interview, and he seemed less thrilled at her answer. Chmerkovskiy said she shouldn't go out with Bolton this week, because they're still preparing for the show's finale.
Kordei also talked to ET about Olympian Simone Biles' shocking elimination from the show on Monday night.
"She's got great spirits, because she has no regrets, you know? I think she's embraced the show, got everything out of it that she wanted and in the process made great friends," Kordei told ET of Biles. "We still became family, and, I mean, there's only one winner at the end of the day, but I think that all of us can take something away from this show besides just the Mirror Ball Trophy."
It's not clear when, if ever, Kordei and Bolton will actually go on that date. But he's probably glad to put that awkward moment with his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, in the past.
