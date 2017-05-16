A Very Affordable Nudes For All Lingerie Collection Is Coming Soon

If you're in the market for nude lingerie that legitimately coordinates with your own skin shade, the options are indeed more plentiful than in the past: Indie brands like Nubian Skin paved the way, while other upstarts, like Naja, have gotten in on the action. Next up, Jockey is coming out soon with its own addition to the growing range of brands turning out actually-nude lingerie these days. Dubbed the Seamfree Air True To You Shades collection, it includes a range of five nude tones, with all pieces priced at $25 or less.
And while Target's Shades of Nude collection that launched in March is also very affordable, Jockey's forthcoming pieces include a favorite, ultra-comfortable silhouette we haven't seen much in the growing array of skin tone-matching collections: the bralette. A wider range of nudes has been on the docket for some time: "It was something we were investigating for a while, and we wanted to do it at the right time with the right product," Jockey's creative director, Laetitia Lecigne, told Refinery29. One of the lighter shades is unique among nude lingerie options because it's a "blush-y tone," for women with reddish undertones, Lecigne said, and there are three darker hues in the assortment.
Really nailing a skin color match is more challenging with fabrics, than, say, foundation hue formulation, according to Lecigne. "Since you're working with fiber, not cream, it's harder to get the skin colors right; some turned out super orange, so it took us a while to get them right," she said. "It's a super lightweight, yet nonsheer, fabric, so it's very discreet and, basically, invisible."
You can't get your hands on the line quite yet, since the collection isn't dropping for a month and a half, but we're pretty excited about the prospect of a particularly affordable lineup of skin hue-calibrated underpinnngs. All of the bottoms are $13 each or three for $33, and the bralette, which has a ballet-inspired square neckline and delicate straps, will be $25. Bottoms in the True To You lineup will include bikini, hipster, hi-cut, thong, and brief styles. (Lecigne singled out the hi-cut option as particularly timely: "with the trends of the '80s coming back, and high-waisted everything being in, women are wanting this." And for truly invisible underpinnings, one of the silhouettes on offer is, unsurprisingly, a (skimpier) cut above the rest: "the thong is amazing; it's your absolute second-skin thong." There will also be a camisole on offer eventually.
The range of bralettes and undies will be available at Macy's stores and Macys.com in July (though you can the buy bike short-esque "Skimmies" in the five-shade palette already on Jockey's site). In the meantime, you can test-drive the brand's Seamless Air fabrication in a couple of muted pastels (plus your staple black and navy shades), here. Beyond the brand's nude offerings, check out the latest inspiring installment of Jockey's "Show 'Em What's Underneath" campaign, featuring war orphan and professional ballerina Michaela DePrince, shown below.
