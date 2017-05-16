A Very Affordable Nudes For All Lingerie Collection Is Coming Soon

You can't get your hands on the line quite yet, since the collection isn't dropping for a month and a half, but we're pretty excited about the prospect of a particularly affordable lineup of skin hue-calibrated underpinnngs. All of the bottoms are $13 each or three for $33, and the bralette, which has a ballet-inspired square neckline and delicate straps, will be $25. Bottoms in the True To You lineup will include bikini, hipster, hi-cut, thong, and brief styles. (Lecigne singled out the hi-cut option as particularly timely: "with the trends of the '80s coming back, and high-waisted everything being in, women are wanting this." And for truly invisible underpinnings, one of the silhouettes on offer is, unsurprisingly, a (skimpier) cut above the rest: "the thong is amazing; it's your absolute second-skin thong." There will also be a camisole on offer eventually.