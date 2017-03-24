Target Is Solving This Annoying Underwear Problem

We're gradually been seeing the nudes-for-all market, primarily in the shoe and lingerie categories, expand over the past few years as a much-needed update on the mere one or two shades of beige on offer by many brands. It's mostly happened with small labels like Nubian Skin and Naja, while Kickstarter-funded TruNude, debuted earlier this year with a tech-y twist on the concept. Christian Louboutin is probably the biggest name to roll out a wide range of nude hues, but those $500-plus price tags are a bit prohibitive. Now, a major retailer is adding more inclusive palette to its lingerie section.
Target just debuted four new flesh-matching colors, named cocoa, caramel, mochaccino, and honey beige, which you can check out here. If you're still not seeing your perfect match among that quartet of colors, fret not: The megastore plans to add more shades to the mix in the future. And Target's take on skintone lingerie and hosiery is ultra-affordable. Bras start at just $10 a pop, and undies will run you $5 and up.
“At Target, we know that women come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities and our assortment needs to reflect their outfitting needs,” Michelle Wlazlo, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target, said in a statement. “As part of our continued commitment to inclusivity, our team did extensive research to expand our intimate offerings so guests can find the perfect shade of nude to match their skin tone.”
Besides selling even more shades down the line, Target intends to tackle the same conundrum of woefully mismatched "nudes" in the other category that's seen the most progress with this particular concept: footwear. No word yet on when that leg-elongating nude shoes will be released, but expect them to be just as affordable as the lingerie and hosiery options available now. We're looking forward to seeing which retailer — hopefully one on with similar magnitude and accessible price points as Target — dabbles in truly matching nude collections next.
