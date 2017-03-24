Target Is Solving This Annoying Underwear Problem

Besides selling even more shades down the line, Target intends to tackle the same conundrum of woefully mismatched "nudes" in the other category that's seen the most progress with this particular concept: footwear. No word yet on when that leg-elongating nude shoes will be released, but expect them to be just as affordable as the lingerie and hosiery options available now. We're looking forward to seeing which retailer — hopefully one on with similar magnitude and accessible price points as Target — dabbles in truly matching nude collections next.