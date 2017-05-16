Most of you are probably loyal to one or two denim brands that you've been wearing for years. We don't blame you one bit, of course — once you find a fit that works, you should never let it go. But newly-launched Warp + Weft is here to redefine jeans for both men and women, from production and pricing to sizing and design. With fit as its primary focus, there's no more leaving a dressing room disappointed, because its debut silhouettes and trend-forward details cover all the bases — plus they're offered in sizes 0-24 for women (and 28-40 for men).
It should come as no surprise, then, that this new concept is from someone who's been in the jeans game for a while: Sarah Ahmed, denim industry veteran and creative director of DL1961. "Having been in the industry for a long time, I saw there was a gap where great-fitting, high-quality jeans were only available to a few, so I founded Warp + Weft to change that," she tells Refinery29. "Warp + Weft is textile terminology for the weave that forms every fabric. 'Warp' is the vertical and 'weft' is the horizontal weave. We chose the name because it’s clean, simple and brings focus back to the product – we’re dedicated to creating the highest quality, best fitting jeans at the fairest price." To be totally transparent, that "fairest price" model means everything is under-$100 — seriously.
But, the sizing and prices aren't the only elements that make Warp + Weft different from the labels you know and love. "While other denim brands source their fabrics, we make ours from scratch in our own mill," says Ahmed. "We do everything from spinning yarn to weaving the final product. Because we own our own mill, we’re able to develop proprietary denim technology with the perfect amount of stretch and retention." Pretty cool, no?
At the end of the day, you can't put a price tag on the way a pair of jeans can make you feel, regardless of size — and that's really where this company shines. "67% of women in the U.S. are size 14 or above, yet the majority of mainstream fashion is produced in sizes 0-8. This didn’t add up to us, and we wanted to create chic, amazing fitting jeans for women of all sizes," she adds. This inclusion is something we, too, have been fighting for in the industry, so we're so glad to see one of our favorite categories, denim, leading the way — because everyone deserves pants that make them feel amazing.
Ahead, click on to shop this affordable, size-inclusive brand for yourself. Trust us when we say we have a feeling these jeans will leave your old pairs in the dust.