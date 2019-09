At the end of the day, you can't put a price tag on the way a pair of jeans can make you feel, regardless of size — and that's really where this company shines. "67% of women in the U.S. are size 14 or above, yet the majority of mainstream fashion is produced in sizes 0-8. This didn’t add up to us, and we wanted to create chic, amazing fitting jeans for women of all sizes," she adds. This inclusion is something we, too , have been fighting for in the industry, so we're so glad to see one of our favorite categories, denim, leading the way — because everyone deserves pants that make them feel amazing.