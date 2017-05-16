It should come as no surprise, then, that this new concept is from someone who's been in the jeans game for a while: Sarah Ahmed, denim industry veteran and creative director of DL1961. "Having been in the industry for a long time, I saw there was a gap where great-fitting, high-quality jeans were only available to a few, so I founded Warp + Weft to change that," she tells Refinery29. "Warp + Weft is textile terminology for the weave that forms every fabric. 'Warp' is the vertical and 'weft' is the horizontal weave. We chose the name because it’s clean, simple and brings focus back to the product – we’re dedicated to creating the highest quality, best fitting jeans at the fairest price." To be totally transparent, that "fairest price" model means everything is under-$100 — seriously.