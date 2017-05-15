This is why the Internet can't have nice things. Harry Styles' maybe-girlfriend, chef and blogger Tess Ward, is currently being trolled on Instagram following the media coverage that she may be romantically involved with Styles. The Styles and One Direction fan base is intense (just search his name on Twitter and you will be met with an outpouring of dedicated fan accounts), and they have all directed their attention towards Ward's personal social media accounts.
Ward's accounts mostly feature images of brunch, lunch, and every other meal in between (she even has a cookbook out), but the non-threatening content didn't stop the Styles stans from marking their territory. It got so bad within a just a matter of days after the first story about the rumored pairing ran, that Ward has already disabled the comment section of her Instagram. On May 14, she addressed the trolling directly by captioning a picture of avocado toast (duh): "Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend! Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all." Styles himself has not responded to his fans.
This seems to be the latest trend for fans who feel the need to use social media platforms as a way to both positively, as well as negatively, engage with their favorite celebrities. The behavior is also (partially) the reason behind the photo sharing app deciding to give users the options to turn off comments. On top of this, Ward has also been Twitter-accosted by a British reality star regarding her cooking and outlook on body positivity. Needless to say, it's been a long week for the chef.
