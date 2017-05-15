Ward's accounts mostly feature images of brunch, lunch, and every other meal in between (she even has a cookbook out), but the non-threatening content didn't stop the Styles stans from marking their territory. It got so bad within a just a matter of days after the first story about the rumoured pairing ran, that Ward has already disabled the comment section of her Instagram. On May 14, she addressed the trolling directly by captioning a picture of avocado toast (duh): "Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend! Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all." Styles himself has not responded to his fans.