Get Out became a blockbuster hit this year because of its chilling and socially relevant plot line and its portrayal of the horrors of racism in 2017, thanks to brilliant writer-director (and comedian) Jordan Peele. Peele has revealed that after the success of his first major film (he's most known for his show on Comedy Central with Keegan-Michael Key), he will be doing more films in the same vein of Get Out.
And now, we may have gotten our first of the followups (they won't be related to each other, but will draw parallels in terms of relevancy to our modern societal horrors) thanks to an interview with Get Out's producer, Jason Blum. While talking to The New York Times, Blum shared an idea that he had bouncing around with Dee Rees, a well-known female screenwriter and director. And the premise is already so compelling.
Blum, who heads Blumhouse Productions, said Rees' pitch went like this: "You’ve got me and my wife, two black lesbians, and when we first moved in, we fought every day over all these little things: ‘Why is this over there? Did you move that?’" She pitched the idea to Blum (who, in addition to Get Out, has produced Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious) when the two met at Sundance, and since then moves have been made to make it happen. "Maybe it was a ghost," she apparently told Blum that day. "Or maybe it was some other force — like us not wanting to be there or fitting in. Anyway, that’s my horror-movie pitch."
And now it's happening, and we can't wait to see it.
