The trailer for Jordan Peele's new film has dropped, and viewers aren't quite sure how to take it.
Because, let me tell you, this film is decidedly not a comedy — marking a departure for Peele, who's known for his way with humor. Get Out is a thriller, and boy, does it thrill. There are no demons or Demogorgons in this movie. The horror in this particular flick appears to derive from something quite commonplace: white suburbia.
The film follows an interracial couple, played by Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya, as they visit Williams' character's parents. Upon arrival, Kaluuya's character notices something eerie about the Black people in the town: A number of them have been reported missing. Spooky thrills ensue — there's a hypnotist, a funeral, some violin strings, and a whole lot of creepy tea-stirring.
Peele, whose past projects include Key & Peele and this summer's Keanu, has made a career out of presenting nuanced depictions of race. (See the iconic East/West college bowl sketch from Key & Peele.) Though this project is a thriller, it treads similar territory that Peele has visited in the past.
Mostly, though, the internet agrees on one thing: The movie looks scary, maybe even too scary to handle. Comedian W. Kamau Bell praised the trailer on Twitter.
This. Looks. Amazing. Too bad I'll never see it. #TooCloseToHome https://t.co/2audMJEn1N— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) October 5, 2016
Others are similarly enraptured.
Im shook, but for some reason I KEEP rewatching the "Get Out" trailer like.. pic.twitter.com/lE4JNtM9cu— T O R R I E . (@torrbrown) October 5, 2016
Get Out will arrive in theaters in February 2017. Until then, we'll just be over here theorizing about that spooky teacup. (Seriously, who stirs tea like that?!)
Watch the full trailer, below.
