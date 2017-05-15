Anastasia Beverly Hills quickly went from the brand known for its brow products to the brand that shakes shit up. Its Moonchild Glow Kit changed our highlighting game forever, the liquid lipstick brought new meaning to long-wearing makeup, and that Modern Renaissance palette is damn near iconic. But now, the Anastasia Beverly Hills is ready to drop something even bigger: a liquid highlighter.
Claudia Soare, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills, posted teaser photos to her Snapchat account this weekend. Our first peek at the shimmery liquid was one that was blinding — the sun was beaming, though — and yet super wearable. In general, the best part about a liquid highlighter is the versatility. Whether you prefer you want to swipe it across your cheekbones or mix it with your favorite body lotion to give your legs a glow, these are the kind of formulas you need. And this new launch from ABH appears to check both boxes.
The series of Snapchats appear to be a behind-the-scenes peek at the photo shoot for the drop. From the photos above, you can see two models slathered in the gilded highlighter. Just hours later, Soare confirmed the news: “Our shoot was LYFE today! @ABHcosmetics Liquid Glow coming this summer ,” she tweeted.
While we don’t have an official launch date, we’ve reached out to the brand for more details. For now, we’ll be daydreaming of how lit our summers are going to be.
