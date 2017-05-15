"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you — but, they don't." This is the opening line of the full length trailer for Kylie Jenner's new series on E!. Yes — if you haven't yet heard, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (except for the second gen-ers... Jenners... get it?) is getting her own spinoff series to show us what her life is actually like, because her thousands of photos on Instagram, millions of seconds worth of Snapchats, and pre-existing hours on Keeping of the Kardashians are just a facade.
Well, not a facade, but a totally manicured and filtered version of the 19-year-old. And with the new series Life of Kylie, we will be getting an unfiltered, or at least less filtered, version of the young reality star's personal life. In the trailer, Jenner's voiceover explains the purpose of the show: to be more open with her fans who don't know the real Kylie.
"There's two sides of me," she explains. "There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends." She adds: "This show is a gift for me fans" and it feels more "like a therapy session" than an episode of KUWTK.
With millions of followers on social media and millions more purchasing and wearing her Kylie Lip Kits, it's clear she has the audience ready and willing to engage in the new, more intimate Kylie kontent. Her sisters are also in full support of the solo adventure. "She's already a pro at this," Kim Kardashian told E! early on May 15. "This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn't been that open on our show in certain aspects, so you are definitely going to see her friends, her dating, and how hard she really works." She also added that it will be cool to watch as as older sisters, because Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe themselves don't see how Kylie acts in her private time alone with her friends.
Life of Kylie premieres on Thursday, July 6, for a short but sweet six episode run.
