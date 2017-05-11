The first teaser for Kylie Jenner's new reality show — sorry, docu-series — dropped on Thursday. And it looks like we can expect a whole lot of you-know-who. Jenner's first solo series, Life of Kylie, promises to give viewers an inside look at the 19-year-old's everyday: working on her businesses, finessing her social media presence, and hanging out with family and friends, like BFF Jordyn Woods.
"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," Kylie says in the 30-second spot. "Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy. There's an image that I have to keep up with, then there's me: Kylie." We don't actually see more than second-long snippets of footage from the eight-episode show; it's mostly artsy closeups of Ky Ky.
Life of Kylie will give us a very recent look at Jenner's life; the show was only green-lit in April. "The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Jenner said at the time. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends." E! News reported that the show would "reveal the real woman behind all the lip kits, fancy cars, mega mansions, glamorous Instagram photos and filtered Snapchat stories."
Life of Kylie premieres with two back-to-back episodes at on July 6 at 10 p.m. on E!.
