Chris Pratt Literally Just Made Ellen DeGeneres Cry

Chris Pratt made Ellen DeGeneres cry and he's going to make you cry, too. And no, it's not from a sad or touching story. Or from something embarrassing or regrettable that he said. It's because he looks absolutely absurd playing the popular game "Speak Out." While on The Ellen Show, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star donned the game's signature clear plastic mouthpiece (it's meant to obstruct you from speaking clearly with proper pronunciation) and started rambling off nonsense sentences for the host to decipher. The two comedic stars chose this game not only because it is entertaining to watch, but because it is Pratt's mom's favorite game of all time. And after watching Pratt play it, it's clear why — he's hilarious. Like, pee your pants, crying laughing hilarious.
Halfway through the game (it's DeGeneres' favorite too and she's even convinced Khloé Kardashian to play), Pratt tries to say the phrase "I'm Gonna Bump You." Of course, it sounds like...something else, and she can barely contain herself. She literally pulls out a tissue to wipe her eyes because she is crying. Real tears, real laughs. Game nights at the Pratts must be lit.
