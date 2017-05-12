Story from Beauty

Your Summer Is About To Smell Like The '90s — & We're Here For It

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Before we graduated to Le Labo and Tom Ford, most of our fragrances came from the stores our moms dropped us off at the mall to shop: Gap, Banana Republic, and Abercrombie. Back then, we were spritzing half a bottle of Grass head to toe every single day. And while most of our favorite perfumes have been discontinued since then, there's one brand bringing 'em back. Enter: Banana Republic’s Icon Collection.
The five scents, which launched this month, are inspired by every decade in Banana Republic's history — so you can be transported back to high school, whenever that was for you exactly. They're gender-neutral, lightweight, and pretty damn nostalgic, if you ask us. But they don't smell like teen spirit this time — more like sophisticated blends of musk, green tea, leather, and amber.
Click ahead to check out the collection — and the decade you'll be picking up on your next trip to the mall. (Hey, you could always grab one for mom while you're there.)

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series