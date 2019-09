Your Summer Is About To Smell Like The '90s — & We're Here For It

Before we graduated to Le Labo and Tom Ford , most of our fragrances came from the stores our moms dropped us off at the mall to shop: Gap, Banana Republic, and Abercrombie. Back then, we were spritzing half a bottle of Grass head to toe every single day. And while most of our favorite perfumes have been discontinued since then, there's one brand bringing 'em back. Enter: Banana Republic’s Icon Collection.