The Ultimate '90s Merch Collection Has Arrived, & We Want It All

The '90s resurgence shows no signs of waning, and we're not mad about that. If you're also very much here for the redux of trends that were everything two decades ago, there's a new range of of throwback gear worth perusing, ASAP. Genius , the media company and former lyric-annotating platform known as Rap Genius, has come out with 1997 Collection , a capsule of cleverly-designed threads that hone in on a year that was apparently rife with major music moments, which "felt larger than life," according to the site . Even the logo is a nod to '97: It references director Hype Williams' affinity for shooting with the fish eye lens. (If that doesn't ring a bell, just check out some of his most iconic hip-hop music videos from two decades ago for the likes of Missy Elliott and Jay-Z — you'll definitely recognize them.)