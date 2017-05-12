The Ultimate '90s Merch Collection Has Arrived, & We Want It All

Prices range from $8 for a "Puffy Woods"-themed golf ball — yes, that's a mash-up of Puff Daddy and Tiger Woods — to $70 for a beach towel, with tees and hats fetching $30 a pop and hoodies going for double that. The only problem you might encounter is trying to whittle down the selection when deciding which unapologetically nostalgic item (or two, or three..) to add to your closet. Ahead, check out a couple of standouts from the lineup, and the fascinating creative reasoning behind each item.