The world can't get enough of the epic friendship of the 13 Reasons Why cast — and this photo of Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette proves it. Rather, it's how quickly the pic is scoring likes on Instagram that does.
The 13 Reasons Why cast is notoriously tight-knit, and they love sharing their group hangs — and goofy selfies — on Instagram. They're even buds with the show's executive producer Selena Gomez, who got matching tattoos with Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica, and Tommy Dorfman, who portrays Ryan. This time around, however, fans are obsessing over the real-life Clay and Hannah's awesome selfie, which star Langford likened to another YA novel.
The photo, which was shot by Zoey Grossman for Entertainment Weekly, was posted on Langford's Instagram along with this caption:
"I genuinely feel like this would be the poster if Harry Potter and 13 Reasons Why collided?"
The photo scored over 1 million likes within the first two hours of posting (!!!) and already has over 11,000 (mostly gushing) comments.
The 13 Reasons Why cast will have ample time to take more photos together. That's because Netflix has renewed 13 Reasons Why for a season 2. However, before you think that Langford will bow out of the dark teen drama now that Hannah's 13 tapes have been released, it turns out that isn't the case at all. Show creator Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter that Hannah's story is anything but over:
"[Hannah] is an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."
However, one thing that will be different in season 2 is the narration, which was previously Hannah's tapes. Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly:
"There's voiceover in every episode, but the voiceover is no longer Hannah," Yorkey told the publication. "The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah's voiceover did in season one. So there will still be that weaving of time frames and seeing them unfold and how they impact each other as they go."
Still, Langford and Minnette will be working together again — which, seemingly, will please plenty of fans.
