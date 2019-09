Not to burst your shiny soap bubble, but if the trendy look has you itching for a salon date with a bottle of peroxide ASAP, you might want to stop and consider the consequences. Kate Reid , colorist and design director of Kevin Murphy ’s Color.Me line, warns that the pearlized color is much easier to lust after through photos than it is to maintain. Not only do you need to start off with the whitest, most stripped-down blonde to begin the process, but you’ll need to follow off with a regular maintenance program, too.