This SoulCycle Teacher’s Side Hustle Is Getting Oprah’s Attention

Maybe you live and die by the cult-like class, or maybe you went one time on a friend’s recommendation and literally felt like you were going to die. Regardless of which camp you fall into (no judgement), we can all agree that SoulCycle is intense: your heart pounds, your calves burn, your inner thighs ache in a way you never previously thought possible. Yet its devotees say that it’s not the low-impact cardio that keeps them coming back so much as the soulful experience — and now, the Scientology of boutique fitness is launching what’s described as a “spiritual” bath collection. (Which is fitting, because a hot bath is exactly what you’re going to need once you hop off the bike and limp home.)