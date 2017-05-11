This SoulCycle Teacher’s Side Hustle Is Getting Oprah’s Attention

What’s more, the concept of the “spiritual bath kit” is already Oprah-approved: After Griffith was invited to Oprah’s “The Life You Want Tour” in 2014, she sent her one very luxurious thank-you gift, complete with Brunello Cucinelli hand towels, a customized bath gel, magnesium, caramels, and even holy water. (“From a mission in Carmel,” to be exact.) “I handwrote a note to Oprah, saying, ‘Here’s how you do a spiritual bath,’” Griffith told WWD. “She left me the sweetest message on my voicemail and I’ll save it forever.”