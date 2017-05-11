Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress? The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed. I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds. I truly had no idea it would make anyone feel uncomfortable, I just wanted to try something different. All I'm saying, is do YOU, Boo! Wear what you want, love you love and treat people the way you want to be treated❤️ Now that's out of the way, congratulations to all the winners at the @MTV movie and tv awards, especially our boys @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for winning best tear jerker scene from @nbcthisisus! ? Lastly, thank you to the amazing humans who make this all possible! Dress @janedoelatex Styled @jordan_grossman Makeup @makeupbymotoko Hair @davidgardnerla CC: @creativeprinc #nothingbutlove

