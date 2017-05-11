Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Metz Thanks Fans Who Have No Time For Her Body-Shamers

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wore a custom-made latex dress to strut the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which she did with the utmost confidence. Unfortunately, not every fan got the memo that a woman can wear whatever the hell she wants — regardless of her size. Metz took to Instagram to reveal that she was body-shamed for her choice of outfit, and thanked fans who supported her decision to dress as fabulously as she wanted.
The actress, who portrays Kate, a woman struggling with her weight while in her first big relationship on the NBC family drama, could have been crushed by the haters' comments. Instead, she used the negativity to fuel a body-positive message we all need to hear. Sharing a photo of herself on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Metz wrote on Instagram:
"Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress? The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed. I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds. I truly had no idea it would make anyone feel uncomfortable, I just wanted to try something different. All I'm saying, is do YOU, Boo! Wear what you want, love you love and treat people the way you want to be treated."

That "outpouring of love" from fans also made itself evident in the comment section of the post, with Metz' fans writing things like:
"I follow you because you are an awesome actress. I had no idea about the dress police until now. Stay positive. People forget that actual important things are going on in the world. How does a dress on a person even matter when it's not hurting anyone."
"People think they're so cool but they're just a bunch of jerks. You look awesome and if you like it then wear it!"
"You KILLED that dress. Absolutely stunning. And the ONLY thing that matters is that you look happy in that dress. Beautiful!"
"You are amazing, you make every woman love themselves they way we are, thank you for that."
Even Metz' co-stars are getting in on the love. Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall on This Is Us (and took home MTV's award for "Best Tearjerker" alongside Milo Ventimiglia for their sweet karate scene) tweeted this quote from Alessia Cara's "Scars To Your Beautiful" in support of Metz:
"You should know you're beautiful just the way you are, and you don't have to change a thing the world can change its heart! -Alessia Cara"
Can MTV award these comments for next year's "Best Tearjerker Moment?" I'm getting misty-eyed over here.
