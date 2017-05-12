On May 10, 2017, Refinery29 partnered with director Tiffany Shlain to celebrate the first inaugural 50/50 Day — a global celebration of the continued fight for gender equality. Shlain, whose eye-opening Shatterbox film 50/50 illuminates history’s often-overlooked female leaders, created the event to inspire activists from across the world to bring vital dialogues about this ongoing battle back to the places where change matters most: their homes, offices, schools, and everywhere in between. With a little help from powerhouse celebs like Eva Longoria and tireless organizations ranging from Intel to NARAL Pro-Choice, 50/50 Day spurred a conversation about women's rights that crossed continents and cultural barriers, fueled by screenings of Shlain's film, discussion groups, and a 24-hour panel that linked participants in their joined advocacy for equality.
Ahead, check out the myriad ways 50/50 Day pushed this essential fight forward. And don't forget to visit Shlain's website for more information about how to join the global initiative.