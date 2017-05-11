You may have noticed an influx of eye-catching suits hitting your favorite stores lately. From blooming florals and hot fuchsias to new-age silvers and always-dependable navy pinstripes, the two-piece has stepped back into the spotlight with a 2017 update.
We've got to give props to '70s-era Mick Jagger and David Bowie for taking the dressed-up silhouette and making it rock n' roll, with trippy paisley patterns and bold mustard hues. Then, there's the legacy of Bianca Jagger and her flared YSL suits from her Studio 54 days, complete with black bows and sequin turbans, of course. The '80s ushered in bigger and baggier shapes for the trusty blazer-and-trouser combo: The men of Miami Vice rolled up their sleeves and layered white and salmon suits over T-shirts, while Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko made thick braces and contrast collars an essential for city-slicking stockbrokers. These Hollywood-backed trends were contemporary to John T. Molloy’s book, Dress For Success, which encouraged women everywhere to dress for the job they wanted — which translated to outrageous shoulders and power dressing. Britpop pioneered the dressing-down of the suits, with artists like Jarvis Cocker and Justine Frischmann pairing tidied-up pieces with band merch and battered Converse sneakers.
Fast-forward to 2017, and we have Harry Styles championing a new era of suit inspiration: The bright pink, custom Edward Sexton suiting he wore on the Today show threw the Internet into a tizzy. (Fun fact: The British tailer was also responsible for Bianca Jagger's iconic white wedding suit, per Fashionista.) And we're not going to lie: Styles' performance sent us on a quest for a bold, slim-fit two-piece to carry us through the end of spring.
Ahead you'll find the fruit of our suit-seeking labor. Luckily, the two-piece revival has plenty of runway precedent (from Hedi Slimane's tenure at Dior Homme to Gucci's penchant for flamboyant, tailored prints), so there are plenty of options out there for all lifestyles.