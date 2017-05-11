We've got to give props to '70s-era Mick Jagger and David Bowie for taking the dressed-up silhouette and making it rock n' roll, with trippy paisley patterns and bold mustard hues. Then, there's the legacy of Bianca Jagger and her flared YSL suits from her Studio 54 days, complete with black bows and sequin turbans, of course. The '80s ushered in bigger and baggier shapes for the trusty blazer-and-trouser combo: The men of Miami Vice rolled up their sleeves and layered white and salmon suits over T-shirts, while Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko made thick braces and contrast collars an essential for city-slicking stockbrokers. These Hollywood-backed trends were contemporary to John T. Molloy’s book, Dress For Success, which encouraged women everywhere to dress for the job they wanted — which translated to outrageous shoulders and power dressing. Britpop pioneered the dressing-down of the suits, with artists like Jarvis Cocker and Justine Frischmann pairing tidied-up pieces with band merch and battered Converse sneakers.