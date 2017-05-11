You may have noticed an influx of eye-catching suits hitting shops and sites lately. From blooming florals and hot fuchsias to new-age silvers, the two-piece has stepped back into the spotlight and it's had a 2017 update.
A quick recap of the evolution of the suit over the past 50 years: The '70s saw Mick Jagger’s paisley and gold two-pieces redefine the traditional suit as rock’n’roll, while David Bowie wore zingy Freddie Burretti suits in mustard, ice blue and monochromatic stripe. And lest we forget, the queen of Studio 54 Bianca Jagger’s flared YSL suits, complete with black bows and sequin turbans.
The '80s brought in shapes that were bigger and baggier: the men of Miami Vice rolled up their sleeves and layered white and salmon suits over T-shirts. Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko made thick braces and contrast collars an essential for city-slicking stockbrokers and, following John T. Molloy’s book, Dress For Success, women everywhere were sold on dressing for the job you want: enter outrageous shoulders and power dressing.
Jarvis Cocker and Justine Frischmann donned loose pinstriped suits the only way '90s Britpop musicians knew how: with slogan T-shirts and battered Converse. Hedi Slimane revived the suit during his time at Dior Homme in the early noughties, bringing a skinny silhouette to men everywhere (and famously inspiring Karl Lagerfeld’s dramatic weight loss), with a sea of high street copycats ushering in the new streamlined fit.
And now? Well, Harry Styles is bringing colour to menswear with pink and teal suits that would make Jagger proud – his latest threads were made by the same tailor who created Bianca’s iconic white wedding suit. And on the catwalks? Gucci has brought maximalism back to our wardrobes, with eccentric detailing and flamboyant prints galore – the SS17 collection featured floral two-pieces with red piping and matching pussy bow blouses. Demna Gvasalia brought his signature power shoulders to Balenciaga’s spring offering, while Céline gave a nod to the '80s with white slacks and matching loose jackets.
So now you’re sold on suits, here’s our selection of the best two-pieces to see you from 9am meeting to Saturday nightspot.