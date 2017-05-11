The '80s brought in shapes that were bigger and baggier: the men of Miami Vice rolled up their sleeves and layered white and salmon suits over T-shirts. Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko made thick braces and contrast collars an essential for city-slicking stockbrokers and, following John T. Molloy’s book, Dress For Success, women everywhere were sold on dressing for the job you want: enter outrageous shoulders and power dressing.