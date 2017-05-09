Who Is Tess Ward? Everything You Need To Know About Harry Styles' Rumoured New Girlfriend

Harry Styles has barely left the headlines since releasing his debut solo single "Sign of the Times" just a few weeks ago. Now, it's his love life that's got everyone talking – but, unlike with some of his famous former flames, you might not know anything about the lucky lady this time.
Styles, 23, was spotted with Ward, 27, this weekend while driving around north London, and the pair have been "secretly dating" after being introduced by mutual friends, The Sun reported. Ward began following Styles on Twitter in mid-February, according to reports.
“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them," a source told the paper. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.
“They’ve been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he’s already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale."
The source said the relationship seems different to Styles' past relationships (we wonder which ones they're referring to!), adding that: "Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.” So who is Tess Ward?
What does she do?
Ward is a London-based food blogger and author of The Naked Cookbook, which espouses the virtues of "simple, clean, and pure foods" and detoxing. She has also written food articles for Grazia online, Fabulous magazine and other publications.
Ward has also worked as a consultant with food brands including Fortnum and Mason, Itsu, Grey Goose and Kallo, The Sun reported. She also hosts “VIP dinners” for high-profile clients including Alice Temperley and Mulberry, according to her blog.
On top of all this, she's also a model with Models1 and has modelled alongside Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue from Made In Chelsea.
What's her story?
Ward was born in London in March 1990 and grew up near Oxford with her mother Kate, a yoga teacher, father Kit (Christopher) and younger brother Dashiell (Dash), 22. At 18 she picked up a parasite while travelling in India, which led her to change her diet and approach to food.
She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and spent time at university doing yoga and kickboxing. It was there that she first began cooking and would make meals for friends on a budget. After university, she trained as a chef at Le Cordon Bleu and did brief stints working at high-profile foodie establishments The Ritz and River Cottage, according to her LinkedIn.
Judging from her social media accounts, Ward is clearly a big traveller, having recently visited Tulum in Mexico, Italy and New York. We also know she's been offered TV and modelling opportunities in the US. Watch this space.
