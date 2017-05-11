Story from Celebrity Style

The One Accessory Ashley Graham Has Been Wearing Constantly

Christopher Luu
Model and body-positivity advocate Ashley Graham is basically a human tornado right now. She's out promoting her new book, A New Model, via in-store appearances, TV spots, and more. And since she's a fashion plate, she's switching up her outfits faster than Clark Kent in a phone booth. Only unlike Superman, this supermodel has a new outfit for every occasion — only one thing is staying the same. No matter what she's wearing, People reports that Graham is pairing it with a lace-up corset belt from Fleur du Mal.
During her first appearance of the day on Good Morning America, Graham wore the black belt with a lampshading-lite look featuring a body-con dress and an August Getty Atelier duster. The belt was a great way for her to break up the monochromatic look and emphasize her waist, which can get lost when wearing a long, flowing silhouette.
Kicking off book launch day on @goodmorningamerica ... have you gotten your copy of 'A New Model' yet?

Graham stopped by The View next. And while her beachy brown locks stayed the same, she swapped out the beige dress for an olive slip dress from Nili Lotan, a brand that's beloved by celebs like Kim K. She added the same corset-inspired belt and a pair of matching block-heel sandals.

Tip for wearing a strapless bra- go down a size only in the band. Keeps the girls lifted without suffocating them.

The belt had another moment and another outfit later in the day. Between appointments, the standby accessory added a little flair to an all-black outfit. Not that it needed it, however. Graham wore a sheer turtleneck dress, which showed off her strapless bra and those same blocky sandals. It was a bold look, but Graham and her trusty belt seemed to handle it all in stride. The model's corset of choice will set you back $195, but the Kardashian-approved accessory is now so pervasive, you can find similar styles for much cheaper. (We love this $29 version from Urban Outfitters, for instance.)
No word on how Graham managed to wear the waist-cinching accessory all day without the aid of a fainting couch and smelling salts, but it's clear that when she finds something she loves, she sticks with it.
