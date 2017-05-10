If you haven't heard, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss is starring in We TV's upcoming reality show Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, which he's also executive producing. The rapper thought he'd promote the new series with an Instagram post this week — and he unwittingly created a new Twitter challenge.
It all started when Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet on Instagram. "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv," Bow Wow captioned the post. That's all well and good, right? It would have been — if the rapper hadn't been spotted on a commercial flight after sharing the Instagram post.
Of course, Twitter users were quick to call him out on it.
Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life ? pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg— Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017
It's not clear who the owner of the jet actually is, though Cosmopolitan notes that the image may have been taken from the website of a Florida-based car service. But after the news broke, the Internet took things a step further, creating the "Bow Wow challenge."
The challenge is exactly what it sounds like: Twitter users are sharing two photos. The first represents the false reality they'd share on Instagram or Snapchat, while the second photo shows what's actually going on. And the results are hilarious.
We getting lit tonight ? #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/DgrVGoKKX6— ㅤ (@malachiwalkerr) May 10, 2017
RT @OfficiallyIce: Crying RT @miketjnr: Live at the stadium for the #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/xYOCf0fhBC— Young Scorch (@Scorchshimmers) May 10, 2017
On vacation in Hawaii #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/E2TOCdfUvI— Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) May 10, 2017
Blessed ? My new ride at the car wash. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/unoT3kQWeU— Antonio (@antologies) May 10, 2017
This is the original #bowwowchallenge. pic.twitter.com/YHA0ZPIMFp— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2017
"Who are y'all calling broke. Lol ? " #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/jOvw9cJeMF— Terrill ™ (@TerrillCharming) May 10, 2017
Bow Wow has posted several photos of himself on Instagram since the jet photo, but it doesn't look like he's addressed the controversy. If he wants to gain fans' trust back, maybe the best thing to do is take after Ludacris and own up to it. There's nothing wrong with commercial flights, and who hasn't exaggerated their life on social media? Bow Wow should prove he's in on the joke by posting about the #BowWowChallenge hashtag himself — now that would be a fun ending to this story.
