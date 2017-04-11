Chris "Ludacris" Bridges used to be quite a famous musician. "What?" you're thinking. "The mechanic from the Fast & Furious films that's also inexplicably a computer hacker? That guy was a musician?" Yeah, he was. And is again, in point of fact. The rapper returned with "Vitamin D," a track that features the string section for Sisqo's "Thong Song" as the undergirding for the beat.
The video for "Vitamin D" features the sort of things that a lot of rap music videos do. Scantily clad women, rappers leaning over low-angle cameras, and a semi-incoherent premise that started and stopped with someone having a decent idea. The video also features something else, something about Ludacris that we can't quite put our fingers on.
Advertisement
Ah, yes, the fact that his abs are insanely bad CGI. The reason we couldn't put our fingers on it is that the abs are completely fictional. Luda could have a giant hole in his torso and we would have no idea. The abs are that fake. Those are some "Princess Leia in Rogue One"-ass abs. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within called and told those abs that they were a little much.
Of course, this isn't the first time that Luda has enhanced his physique artificially. He sported these insanely giant arms in the Spike Jonze-directed video for "Get Back", which is pretty hilarious. This leads us to think that the abs are a joke, or at least some kind of commentary. Like, Luda is surrounded by all these enhanced women, and where's his enhancement? It's in the computer. He's created an image of himself that's obviously fake, obviously generated by computer, and we're all just expected to ignore it. You know, kind of like people that FaceTune their Instagrams from here to eternity.
That's both the most charitable and maybe the most likely reading of the situation. We legit hope that that is the case.
Twitter, naturally, had a field day with the idea. Check out the best reactions below.
Advertisement