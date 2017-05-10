If you've ever watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you've no doubt seen the California home that's presented as Kris Jenner's on the show. It's not any of the Kardashian/Jenner clan's actual house, though — and for a cool $8.995 million, it can be yours.
It makes sense that the house isn't where Kris Jenner actually lives. It's a security measure for the family not to show their actual house — and with the recent Kardashian/Jenner break-ins and robberies, you can never be too careful. Aside from Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, Kendall Jenner's home was robbed in March, with the thieves stealing the model's jewelry. And last August, Kendall Jenner filed a restraining order against a man charge with felony stalking. So, there are a lot of good reasons for the E! reality series not to feature their actual houses.
As for the home itself, its official name is the Palazzo Dei Sogni, a.k.a. the Palace of Dreams. (Would you really expect anything less for the KarJenner clan?) In addition to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the house has been seen on True Blood, Entourage, and Rome.
If you're in the market for a new mansion, you'll be very content in its lavish accommodations. The Palace of Dreams boasts an impressive seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a pool, billiards room, and plenty of chandeliers. Oh, and a wine cellar that can hold 2,o00 wine bottles. Plus, you'll be able to call Bruno Mars, George Clooney, and Miley Cyrus your neighbors.
