Why This Backstreet Boy Hopes His Daughters Are Gay

Ava Gardner?

“Exactly, Ava Gardner, and James which is my middle name except I spelled it differently for her. So I said, if we have another girl I get to name her, so I chose Lyric and for her middle name I wanted to go with Deanna which is my wife’s middle name, but she said let’s be different, let’s do Dean and it took me a while. I’m still not cool with it because if you say it out loud it’s Lyric Dean McLean which I can only imagine she’s going to get teased about when she’s in school. But if she does, I’ll kill anyone that tries to mess with my girls, period. I will also go on record by saying, and I told my wife this, I hope that both of my daughters are gay because that takes all penis out of my life — I do not want to deal with boys ever. But if I do have to, they’re going to have to go through quite a lot of trials to go through me because my daughters are my life.