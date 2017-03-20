AJ McLean and wife Rochelle Deanna Karidis welcomed a baby girl this weekend. The Backstreet Boy's wife of six years gave birth to Lyric Dean in Los Angeles a little after 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, Us Weekly confirms. The newborn measured in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and 22 inches long.
This is the second child for the couple, who already have a 4-year-old daughter together named Ava Jaymes. Earlier this year, McLean gushed about fathering new big sister Ava. “I love being my little girl's hero,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “It's the greatest thing in the world. It makes me want to be a better father, a better husband, a better person. She is the spitting image of me [with] her personality and it's the coolest thing in the world. To be a dad is the best job in the world.”
McLean, who is currently doing a residency at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood with his boy band, announced the news that he and Karidis, 35, were expecting a second child back in September with an Instagram post. "So the Mclean family wil be expecting a new addition to the family next spring!! #laborday! Ha get it 'labor' day! I'm a goof! #avaisgonnabeabigsister #baby2! Keep u all posted!! We're so excited."
The 39-year-old isn't the only Backstreet Boy to grow his brood recently. Last April, Nick Carter and his wife Lauren had their first baby together, a boy named Odin Reign. We're just imagining McLean and Carter huddled backstage in between their shows in Vegas, rocking their babies and trading parenting tips.
