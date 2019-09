This is the second child for the couple, who already have a 4-year-old daughter together named Ava Jaymes. Earlier this year, McLean gushed about fathering new big sister Ava. “I love being my little girl's hero,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “It's the greatest thing in the world. It makes me want to be a better father, a better husband, a better person. She is the spitting image of me [with] her personality and it's the coolest thing in the world. To be a dad is the best job in the world.”