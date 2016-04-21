Your Favorite Backstreet Boy Is A Dad

The Backstreet Boys brood just got bigger.
Nick Carter and wife Lauren have welcomed their first child, Entertainment Tonight reports. The couple's son was born on Tuesday, April 19, weighing in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Though Carter has yet to comment on the news, he did retweet ET's announcement.
True to celebrity baby form, the little bundle of joy was blessed with a name that's larger than life. Welcome to the world, Odin Reign Carter. In Norse mythology, Odin was the highest of the gods. And yes, it's also the name of Thor's dad.
According to ET, Odin was delivered after 30 hours of labor during a home water birth. Lauren Kitt Carter shared a selfie showing off her pregnancy belly just days before giving birth.
Nick Carter and wife Lauren have welcomed their first child, Entertainment Tonight reports. The couple's son was born on Tuesday, April 19, weighing in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Though Carter has yet to comment on the news, he did retweet ET's announcement.
True to celebrity baby form, the little bundle of joy was blessed with a name that's larger than life. Welcome to the world, Odin Reign Carter. In Norse mythology, Odin was the highest of the gods. And yes, it's also the name of Thor's dad.
According to ET, Odin was delivered after 30 hours of labor during a home water birth. Lauren Kitt Carter shared a selfie showing off her pregnancy belly just days before giving birth.
Advertisement