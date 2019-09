The Real Reason Why Jim Gaffigan Is Styling His Wife's Hair

We know, we know: The thought of watching celebrities be sickeningly sweet to their significant others when they're already so seemingly #blessed sounds... annoying. But when it comes to actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan and his wife Jeannie — who recently underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, according to MSN — it's small acts of kindness, like stepping in to blow-dry her hair during her recovery, that give us glimmer of hope for humanity (and yes, our dating lives).