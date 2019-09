If you're in it for a relationship, just being on the apps might lead you on the right track. Half of people who meet someone on OkCupid (and delete the app because they settle down with their partner) will do so within 30 days, says Dale Markowitz, a data scientist for OkCupid . During that first month, these people will have 40% fewer conversations that end in giving out their contact information, but they typically are longer conversations (34 messages back and forth on average, versus 28), she says. Couples who met on Hinge on average messaged for three days and swapped 25 messages before exchanging numbers , according to the Hinge book, IRL. And according to that Tinder survey, on average, 61% of the app's daters will become exclusive within the first three months of dating. But there are obviously lots of other variables that go into whether or not your online dating match turns into a relationship besides time and the number of messages you sent (like you didn't actually click when you met, or the person realized they don't want a relationship).