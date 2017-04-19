If you're looking for a relationship and want to be efficient, your best bet is to aim to have at most three solid slots for potential partners at one time, Burns says. "As you rule each in or out, you can always add someone new to the mix until you get to the point where you want to date someone exclusively," she says. And sending tons of messages to random people might not work toward your advantage, Markowitz says. "We see that [OkCupid] members who send more first messages get more replies, but at a diminishing rate," she says. A person who sends 60 messages a month will get, on average, only 2.2 times more replies compared to someone who sends 10 messages a month. Less is more, in a way.