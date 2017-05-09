A year ago, something very real rocked my world: Harry Styles cut his hair. Or, his famous, beautiful, lustrous mane, if you will.
Like most fans, I first met the budding singer as a member of One Direction, and immediately recognized him by his curly mop of hair. Six years and one 1D hiatus later, the curls are gone thanks to his first feature film role in Dunkirk. (Although, I stand by this actually being his 1D breakup haircut.) I'm not wrong to assume there was more to the chop, besides a mysterious Instagram post from Styles himself, we never got the full story on how this Earth-shattering salon appointment went down. That is, until now.
Last month, Styles made an appearance on BBC Radio 1 and told host Nick Grimshaw that getting rid of his wavy ends wasn’t the easiest: "You had to cut your hair for [the movie] because the role demanded it," Grimshaw asked Styles. "Did you feel like Christian Bale in The Machinist when he had to lose all that weight?"
But that's not all. Today Styles aired a promo for a new film from Apple Music called Harry Styles: Behind the Album. As one could guess, the movie takes us along for Styles’ journey from One Direction to his upcoming self-titled, solo album. Which is all fine and good (and we’re thrilled to get more quality time with Harry), but there’s one bit of the promo fans could not ignore. If you weren't paying attention, you'd miss the brief clip of footage filming Styles’ famous long hair being chopped. Finally, right?
Sorry former Directioners, Styles doesn’t care as much as we do, but we still dig his cut and can’t wait to see what he does next. And considering he’s basically following in the footsteps of Mick Jagger, we have high hopes for his beauty evolution for years to come.
