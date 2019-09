Like most fans, I first met the budding singer as a member of One Direction, and immediately recognized him by his curly mop of hair. Six years and one 1D hiatus later the curls are gone thanks to his first feature film role in Dunkirk. (Although, I stand by this actually being his 1D breakup haircut.) I'm not wrong to assume there was more to the chop, besides a mysterious Instagram post from Styles himself, we never got the full story on how this Earth-shattering salon appointment went down. That is, until now.