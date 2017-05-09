Sarah Michelle Gellar Now Has A Clutch Fit For A Vampire Slayer

Clutches are proving to be a preferred form of self-expression through fashion for plenty of celebs these days. Bee Shaffer made it clear who she was rooting for at the 2016 Tonys with a custom A.Ham/A.Burr bag from Edie Parker. Mindy Kaling showed love for her date (and the designer of her gown) via her Met Gala accessories. And now, Sarah Michelle Gellar will seemingly be paying homage to one of her most iconic roles, thanks to a stylish and delightfully on-point gift from her friends.
The actress, who celebrated her born day back in April, is now in possession of a glittery box clutch with the word "SLAY" printed in big, black box letters across the front, as Hello Giggles pointed out. "I'm only slightly obsessed with this purse that my friends gave me for my birthday," Gellar wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, thousands of Buffy fans across the globe nodded in agreement: Hard same.
The bag comes courtesy of New York-based contemporary label Milly. And while it could very well be just an operative phrase for Gellar, the clutch's nod to Buffy the Vampire Slayer is too on the nose. (Even if she's no longer slaying vampires as Buffy Summers, the real-life Gellar continues to slay in different ways — some recent examples include a cookbook, a pilates regimen, and a pair limited-edition Missoni Minnie Mouse ears.)
Should this call-to-action resonate with you, Milly's "Slay" clutch is still in stock at retailers like Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, and Amazon. So, for $295, you, too, can slay your #OOTD like Gellar.
