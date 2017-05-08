Mandy Moore Gives Update On Her Dog After It Ate An Entire Chocolate Bar

Mandy Moore has some good news for her fans after her dog's health scare.
Apparently, Moore's dog Joni ate a whole chocolate bar over the weekend, People reports. If you're a pet owner, reading that sentence probably filled you with worry — chocolate is toxic to dogs. Luckily, though, little Joni is doing just fine.
The This Is Us star originally shared the story of Joni's troubles in an Instagram story. "I was in my pjs 20 mins ago....until I realized Joni had gone into my suitcase and had eaten an entire dark chocolate bar, called poison control and rushed her to the vet. Please be okay, Jones," Moore wrote in the Instagram story text, along with the praying-hands emoji.
She later added another frame with progress on the dog's condition. "Update: Joni is being kept and monitored overnight and pumped with fluids. Meanwhile I have to leave tomorrow to go back to work. hate leaving her. Thanks for the good thoughts," Moore wrote.
Luckily, Moore posted another update about Joni's condition after that. "This noodle looks to be in the clear," Moore wrote in an Instagram story, layering the text over a photo of Joni. "Thank goodness and thanks for the well-wishes! Clearly she takes after her mom and loves [chocolate emoji]."
Joni, who's named after Joni Mitchell, is one of Moore's many pets, People noted. When Moore and Ryan Adams announced their divorce in 2015, Moore asked for spousal support for the animals. She'll always have a soft spot for Joni, though — in a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Moore revealed that the pup was the first pet she got as an adult.
"We adopted our dog, Joni, when we were dating," Moore told Us Weekly at the time. "I think because Joni was my first animal as an adult, she's just the apple of my eye. She's a total mama's girl."
We're happy to hear little Joni is doing well after the scary incident. It's also a good reminder not to leave food laying around if you have pets — even if you think it's secure in a bag or suitcase. If Moore's experience is any indication, you can never be too careful.
