Except there’s a single wrench in your plan. The mascara in question is Dior’s new Pump’N’Volume mascara, and it's packaged in a squeezable tube that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. You don’t really know how it works. So what do you do? If you’re Italian fashion blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni, you just ring up your friend Bella Hadid . She’s the face of the brand — of course she’ll know how to use it.