Picture this: You’re getting ready for a party in Paris. You’ve finished your bubble bath in the luxurious claw-foot tub in your boutique hotel room, removed your wrinkle-reducing under-eye patches, swept on your graphic smoky eye, and are gearing up for the final coat of mascara before you put on your cocktail dress and hurry out the door to your waiting limo. Life is sweet.
Except there’s a single wrench in your plan. The mascara in question is Dior’s new Pump’N’Volume mascara, and it's packaged in a squeezable tube that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. You don’t really know how it works. So what do you do? If you’re Italian fashion blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni, you just ring up your friend Bella Hadid. She’s the face of the brand — of course she’ll know how to use it.
In a very cute new promotional video set to A$AP Rocky's "Wild for the Night," titled “Better Call Bella,” the only solution to Ferragni's mascara confusion is a consultation with Hadid, who demystifies the mode d’emploi once and for all. “Come on! It’s easy,” she tells her. “You just gotta pump it.”
A few squeezes later, and the duo can head off to the event arm-in-arm, without a care in the world. If only everything could be so simple.
