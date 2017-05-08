Harry Styles Now Lives With 4 Other Celebs We Love

Five of your favorite celebs living under one roof may sound like a dream, but in one Tribeca building, it's very much a reality. (It's also a short walk from our office, so BRB.)
Our favorite boy-band-heartthrob-turned-solo-artist Harry Styles has bought an apartment in what is quite possibly the Manhattan building with the highest celeb-to-normal ratio, according to Trulia.
The $8.7-million home is in the same building where Justin Timberlake reportedly bought a $28-million penthouse in March, so Styles will have at least one fellow musician neighbor to jam with. But that's not all: Jennifer Lawrence is also rumored to be a resident, along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their adorable daughter James.
We don't know about you, but we'd love the chance to run into Blake in the elevator and quiz her on how she keeps her hair so shiny. Or ask Jen about her latest movie project with Amy Schumer.
This is Styles' first non-West Coast property. Trulia reports that last year, he sold his Beverly Hills home in an off-market deal. Before that, he bought a $6.87-million three-bedroom in West Hollywood. His real-estate moves are the stuff bicoastal dreams are made of.
As Taylor Swift (whose own Tribeca penthouse is just around the corner) would say, welcome to New York, Harry. It's been waiting for you. See photos of his new apartment, ahead.