Taylor Swift's West Village Crash Pad Is For Sale For $25 Million

We already know that Taylor Swift has quite the real estate portfolio. A little-known part of it is the West Village townhouse at 23 Cornelia Street that she rented last year while her Tribeca duplex was being renovated. By no means a downgrade, Swift's $40,000-a-month crash pad has four floors and five bedrooms, as well as an indoor pool.
By the looks of it, it feels like a perfect spot to dress up like hipsters and make fun of your exes. And that huge kitchen looks perfect for breakfast at midnight...and maybe falling in love with strangers, even. (Okay, we got a bit carried away there.) See photos of the house, ahead.