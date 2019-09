Does Taylor Swift Really Pay $40,000 A Month In Rent?

There’s another big change in Taylor Swift’s life — and this time, it's property-based.According to multiple reports (and TMZ’s shots allegedly showing Swift’s crew moving her in), she’s now calling a West Village spot home. The huge carriage house (four floors and five bedrooms) rents for just under $40,000 a month. The reason for Swift's temporary digs? According to a more reliable source — the NYC Department of Buildings — Swift is currently renovating her Tribeca duplex. She purchased the unit back in 2014 for $20 million, according to Curbed But Swift’s temporary West Village home certainly isn’t a downgrade. In addition to having plenty of room for her famous get-togethers, the townhouse also has outdoor space and an indoor pool. While Swift has no shortage of homes , this place seems pretty hard to resist. And since NYC's already been the muse for one of her records, this could be the perfect spot to hole up and pen a breakup album See more shots of the townhouse on StreetEasy