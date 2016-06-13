Does Taylor Swift Really Pay $40,000 A Month In Rent?

There’s another big change in Taylor Swift’s life — and this time, it's property-based.
According to multiple reports (and TMZ’s shots allegedly showing Swift’s crew moving her in), she’s now calling a West Village spot home. The huge carriage house (four floors and five bedrooms) rents for just under $40,000 a month. The reason for Swift's temporary digs? According to a more reliable source — the NYC Department of Buildings — Swift is currently renovating her Tribeca duplex. She purchased the unit back in 2014 for $20 million, according to Curbed.
But Swift’s temporary West Village home certainly isn’t a downgrade. In addition to having plenty of room for her famous get-togethers, the townhouse also has outdoor space and an indoor pool. While Swift has no shortage of homes, this place seems pretty hard to resist. And since NYC's already been the muse for one of her records, this could be the perfect spot to hole up and pen a breakup album.
See more shots of the townhouse on StreetEasy.
According to multiple reports (and TMZ’s shots allegedly showing Swift’s crew moving her in), she’s now calling a West Village spot home. The huge carriage house (four floors and five bedrooms) rents for just under $40,000 a month. The reason for Swift's temporary digs? According to a more reliable source — the NYC Department of Buildings — Swift is currently renovating her Tribeca duplex. She purchased the unit back in 2014 for $20 million, according to Curbed.
But Swift’s temporary West Village home certainly isn’t a downgrade. In addition to having plenty of room for her famous get-togethers, the townhouse also has outdoor space and an indoor pool. While Swift has no shortage of homes, this place seems pretty hard to resist. And since NYC's already been the muse for one of her records, this could be the perfect spot to hole up and pen a breakup album.
See more shots of the townhouse on StreetEasy.
Taylor Swift renting West Village apartment while her Tribeca pad gets a rehab. https://t.co/w5sszFDbiq #NYC pic.twitter.com/m8B9ry6ma4— streeteasy (@streeteasy) June 13, 2016
Advertisement