Peek Inside Taylor Swift's $25 Million L.A. Mansion

Thanks to Instagram, we’ve all witnessed Taylor Swift’s baking skills, vacation pics, and, of course, her cats. But until recently, we could only speculate as to what the stylish singer’s L.A. home might look like. Our curiosity was quenched when Vogue uploaded its new “73 Questions” video, flaunting Swift’s impressive digs and eclectic country decor.
While the segment was focused on Taylor’s answers to dozens of off-the-cuff questions (her favorite cocktail is a vodka and Diet Coke), we kept our eyes glued to her interiors, starting with her music room, complete with an ornately carved wood piano, dozens of framed photos, and a French-inspired pink settee. In her dining room, we got a peek at her Scrabble set and farmhouse table. Then, in the kitchen, we checked out her killer coffee maker collection and dramatic brass faucet (adorned with a photo of Swift and her boyfriend, Calvin Harris). The backyard’s seating seemed limitless, but her daybed and star-shaped lighting were the real head-turners. The last stop on the tour was her living room, featuring bone-inlay accents and cats — both decorative and real.
By the end, we found ourselves coveting her quirky accessories, so we watched the video a few too many times to figure out how to get her look, or mainly, her stuff. Click through to bring a little Swift style to your home. Girl squad not included.
