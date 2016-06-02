It looks like Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have decided to consciously uncouple. Breakups aren't fun, even if you're in a position to distract yourself by calling a bunch of supermodels over to play chess using Grammys as pieces. But once Swift watches the appropriate number of Grey's Anatomy episodes to recover, she might realize that being single is for the best. It could usher in a new era of her music. It'll give her more free time. When she's ready, she can move on to an even better relationship.
And, as a general PSA, I think Swifties and non-Swift fans alike can agree "bitter single lady with cats" jokes are beneath us all. Women of all romantic inclinations have feelings about cats. And even if Swift decided to stay single forever and ever, she'd still be an incredibly accomplished musician whose Instagram game is always on point.
In case Swift has any doubts about the merits of her new single status, here are several reasons I for one am excited.
