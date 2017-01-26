We Want To Move Into Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Mansion

Taylor Swift's new song may be called "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," but she does want her Beverly Hills mansion to live on in history.
That's why she's been working on bringing the estate back to its 1934 glory, when it was built for legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn and his wife, Frances. At the time, it was a destination for many of the biggest stars of the era, like Clark Gable and Charlie Chaplin. After Goldwyn died in 1974, it stayed in his family until Swift bought it from the estate of Goldwyn's son in 2015 for $25 million.
She's restoring pretty much every inch of the 10,982-square-foot Georgian Revival mansion, with its seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. "The Goldwyn Mansion restoration has covered virtually every detail of the property, from the original windows, replicating the original wooden fencing, and reconstructing the pool cabana’s column — even hoisting the blue wisteria vine at the entry onto scaffolding while the house wall was refinished, to be later reinstalled in its mature glory," according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
We've reported that Swift is likely to get landmark status for the home: Once it's a landmark, it will be preserved for film fans — and T-Swift fans — of the future. The pop star already has quite the real-estate portfolio, with notches to hang her fedora in New York City's Tribeca, Rhode Island, and Nashville.
Ahead, check out photos of the Old Hollywood treasure.