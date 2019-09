Taylor Swift’s Restoration Game Is So Strong, Her L.A. Home Could Be A Historic Landmark

Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist...conservator? Taylor Swift keeps adding to her impressive résumé. The latest entry comes courtesy of her storied Beverly Hills home, which Swift has been having restored between releasing new music crashing holiday parties , and being one of the most charitable celebs around. According to Mansion Global , the "premier digital destination connecting the world’s affluent real estate buyers with prestige properties across the globe," the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission moved to designate Swift's home as a historic landmark. Swift bought the home in 2015 for an estimated $25 million and has been restoring it to reflect the heyday of Old Hollywood. The home's original owner was legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, so it makes sense that she's bringing the estate back to its original Georgian splendor. Dating back to 1934, Swifts reports state that she has architects are working to restore the home inside and out, replicating the flooring, a sweeping entryway with double staircases, and the pool's cabana.