Taylor Swift’s Restoration Game Is So Strong, Her L.A. Home Could Be A Historic Landmark

Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist...conservator? Taylor Swift keeps adding to her impressive résumé. The latest entry comes courtesy of her storied Beverly Hills home, which Swift has been having restored between releasing new music, crashing holiday parties, and being one of the most charitable celebs around. According to Mansion Global, the "premier digital destination connecting the world’s affluent real estate buyers with prestige properties across the globe," the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission moved to designate Swift's home as a historic landmark. Swift bought the home in 2015 for an estimated $25 million and has been restoring it to reflect the heyday of Old Hollywood. The home's original owner was legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, so it makes sense that she's bringing the estate back to its original Georgian splendor. Dating back to 1934, Swifts reports state that she has architects are working to restore the home inside and out, replicating the flooring, a sweeping entryway with double staircases, and the pool's cabana.
"Really when this project’s done, hopefully this year sometime soon, it’s going to be really spectacular," Monique Schenk, Swift’s architect, said at the commission meeting on Wednesday, Mansion Global reports. "We’ve preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we’ve replicated." But all the hard work doesn't mean that the home's status as a historic landmark is guaranteed. The Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission's motion is just the first step. Next, the Beverly Hills City Council will have to vote on it and there's no meeting scheduled for that just yet.
Designed by Douglas Honnold, the estate is a "two-story, 11,000-square-foot house made of white-painted brick and stucco. The dramatic windowed entryway leads to a sweeping, curved staircase that leads to four bedrooms, including a master suite, on the second floor. The home has an additional guest suite located above the garage.The terraced grounds include a swimming pool and cabana, tennis court and a tool shed." Meyer had it built the home especially for entertaining — it was a space he used for film screenings and more — so expect Swift to up her game when she finally moves in. We'll be waiting for the snaps, Instas, and more when those famed squad parties go down.
