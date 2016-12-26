Here Are 2016's Most Charitable Celebrities

Giving money, time, or items to charities in need is always a good thing to do. Seeing the list of 2016's most charitable celebrities, courtesy of Dosomething.org, it's no surprise to us that many of our favorites made the cut. From Broadway legends to pop singers to YouTube stars, the biggest and brightest names did a lot to give back this year. As varied as the celebrities are themselves, their charities of choice reflect that same diversity.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, for example, came in second on the list with his donation to the Hispanic Federation’s Proyecto Somos Orlando initiative after the tragic shooting at the Pulse Nightclub. Taylor Swift donated $1 million to help relieve victims of this year's flood in Louisiana, which left countless families without shelter.
Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé topped the Celebs Gone Good List in 2016. Queen Bey had a huge year when it came not only to her music, but also in her doing good in the world. She donated $82,000 to families in Flint, MI, who were in need of clean water and brought awareness to Black Lives Matter and anti-gun violence campaigns.
When it comes to charity, it really is about more than just the dollar amount donated, especially given that celebrities have enormous platforms and can reach a wide range of people. When a celebrity donates their time, money, or energy to a cause and shares why it's important, many people can become inspired and educated on those who are in need and how to help. Celebrities using their platforms to draw attention to issues that are frequently swept under the rug or that mainly impact marginalized communities can be particularly impactful, as it encourages people to learn more about issues outside of their own world.
Check out the full list, below:
1. Beyoncé
2. Lin-Manuel Miranda
3. Taylor Swift
4. Demi Lovato
5. Shailene Woodley
6. John Cena
7. Miley Cyrus
8. Lady Gaga
9. Zendaya
10. Jesse Williams
11. Gina Rodriguez
12. Chance the Rapper
13. Tyler Oakley
14. Serena Williams
15. Yara Shahidi
16. Justin Bieber
17. Shawn Mendes
18. Misha Collins
19. Nyle DiMarco
20. Aziz Ansari
