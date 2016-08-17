Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Louisiana Flood Relief

It's Taylor Swift to the rescue!
The embattled pop star has found a way to change the course of the story and do some good in one fell swoop. The singer announced to the Associated Press that she is donating $1 million to help with relief efforts tied to Louisiana's deadly floods.
"We began the 1989 World Tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home," Swift explained in a statement. "The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking. I encourage those who can to help out and send your love and prayers their way during this devastating time."
NBC News reports that the death toll has risen to 11 since massive flooding began, with the American Red Cross calling it "likely the worst natural disaster since Superstorm Sandy in 2012."
This is not the first time Swift has reached for her pocketbook to help those in need. In the past she's donated funds to schools in New York City, ailing fans, and fellow singer Kesha's legal fund.
If you'd like to follow Swift's lead, these resources will help you provide support for flood relief.
