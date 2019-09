Obama Visits Flood-Damaged Louisiana — Here's How To Help

The announcement that the president will visit Baton Rouge on Tuesday comes amid increased calls for him to appear in person to address what has been called "the worst [natural disaster] to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy."Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump toured areas damaged by the rising waters on Friday. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, issued a statement on Facebook urging supporters to help. "My heart breaks for Louisiana, and right now, the relief effort can't afford any distractions," she said. "The very best way this team can help is to make sure Louisianans have the resources they need."The death toll from the week of flooding has risen to 13 people. Roughly 40,000 homes have been damaged in the disaster, according to ABC News . But it's not over yet for the people of Louisiana. Some parts of the state were still under flood warnings on Thursday, due to scattered storms in the weather forecast, CNN reported.

Ahead, we round up ways you can help those impacted by the flood.