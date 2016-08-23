Obama Visits Flood-Damaged Louisiana — Here's How To Help

Update: President Obama is touring Baton Rouge, LA, after a historic flood left 13 dead and more than 60,000 homes damaged a little over a week ago.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of life," he said in a press conference, and added, "I think anybody who can see just the streets, much less the inside of the homes here, people's lives have been upended by this flood."
So far, more than 106,000 people have applied for federal assistance.
The president added that people shouldn't lose sight of the tragedy. "Federal assistance alone isn't going to be enough to make people's lives whole again," he said. "So I'm asking every American to do what you can to help local families and businesses get back on their feet."
Ahead, you'll find ways you can help the survivors of the Louisiana flood.
Update: August 19, 2016, 4:21: President Obama will head to flood-ravaged Louisiana next week.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of life," he said in a press conference, and added, "I think anybody who can see just the streets, much less the inside of the homes here, people's lives have been upended by this flood."
So far, more than 106,000 people have applied for federal assistance.
The president added that people shouldn't lose sight of the tragedy. "Federal assistance alone isn't going to be enough to make people's lives whole again," he said. "So I'm asking every American to do what you can to help local families and businesses get back on their feet."
Ahead, you'll find ways you can help the survivors of the Louisiana flood.
Update: August 19, 2016, 4:21: President Obama will head to flood-ravaged Louisiana next week.
Advertisement
The announcement that the president will visit Baton Rouge on Tuesday comes amid increased calls for him to appear in person to address what has been called "the worst [natural disaster] to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy."
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump toured areas damaged by the rising waters on Friday. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, issued a statement on Facebook urging supporters to help.
"My heart breaks for Louisiana, and right now, the relief effort can't afford any distractions," she said. "The very best way this team can help is to make sure Louisianans have the resources they need."
The death toll from the week of flooding has risen to 13 people. Roughly 40,000 homes have been damaged in the disaster, according to ABC News. But it's not over yet for the people of Louisiana. Some parts of the state were still under flood warnings on Thursday, due to scattered storms in the weather forecast, CNN reported.
Ahead, we round up ways you can help those impacted by the flood.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump toured areas damaged by the rising waters on Friday. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, issued a statement on Facebook urging supporters to help.
"My heart breaks for Louisiana, and right now, the relief effort can't afford any distractions," she said. "The very best way this team can help is to make sure Louisianans have the resources they need."
The death toll from the week of flooding has risen to 13 people. Roughly 40,000 homes have been damaged in the disaster, according to ABC News. But it's not over yet for the people of Louisiana. Some parts of the state were still under flood warnings on Thursday, due to scattered storms in the weather forecast, CNN reported.
Ahead, we round up ways you can help those impacted by the flood.
This article was originally published on August 16, 2016.
Louisiana has been devastated by unprecedented flooding in recent days, with some parts of the state seeing up to 25 inches of rain over the weekend.
At least eight people have died, around 10,000 were relocated to shelters, and more than 20,000 residents had been rescued from their homes as of late Monday, according to The Guardian.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, and President Barack Obama declared several areas a major disaster, authorizing the use of federal funding to provide relief.
Flooding warnings continued on Tuesday, ABC News reported, as The National Guard and local groups worked to curtail the damage and help those impacted.
"It's not over," Edwards said Sunday, according to NBC News. "The water's going to rise in many areas. It's no time to let the guard down."
If you're interested in lending a hand, here's how you can help the victims:
Make A Donation
If you want to donate money to relief efforts in Louisiana, there are a couple of organizations you could consider. The American Red Cross offers the option to earmark your donation to support those affected by the flooding. Just use the drop-down menu and select "Louisiana Flood." You also have the option of texting the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution. The Salvation Army's Gulf Coast fund is also collecting donations online or via texting STORM to 51555.
Other organizations, such as Convoy of Hope, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, Save The Children, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana are seeking financial support so they can provide food, water, equipment, and other supplies.
Volunteer
Many organizations are actively looking for people to join their ranks and help out in the state. Some of them are the American Red Cross in Louisiana, Operation Blessing International, Volunteer Louisiana, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana. If you're a local, the organization Animal Rescue New Orleans is looking for volunteers who can foster pets and provide day-to-day care.
Send Or Drop Off Supplies
If you're in the New Orleans area, NOLA.com and Best of New Orleans both have a comprehensive list of places where you can drop off donations for those affected by the flooding. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office is also accepting donations of clean clothing for flood victims, which you can mail if you're not local, to: 819 S Broad Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119.
Louisiana has been devastated by unprecedented flooding in recent days, with some parts of the state seeing up to 25 inches of rain over the weekend.
At least eight people have died, around 10,000 were relocated to shelters, and more than 20,000 residents had been rescued from their homes as of late Monday, according to The Guardian.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, and President Barack Obama declared several areas a major disaster, authorizing the use of federal funding to provide relief.
Flooding warnings continued on Tuesday, ABC News reported, as The National Guard and local groups worked to curtail the damage and help those impacted.
"It's not over," Edwards said Sunday, according to NBC News. "The water's going to rise in many areas. It's no time to let the guard down."
If you're interested in lending a hand, here's how you can help the victims:
Make A Donation
If you want to donate money to relief efforts in Louisiana, there are a couple of organizations you could consider. The American Red Cross offers the option to earmark your donation to support those affected by the flooding. Just use the drop-down menu and select "Louisiana Flood." You also have the option of texting the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution. The Salvation Army's Gulf Coast fund is also collecting donations online or via texting STORM to 51555.
Other organizations, such as Convoy of Hope, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, Save The Children, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana are seeking financial support so they can provide food, water, equipment, and other supplies.
Volunteer
Many organizations are actively looking for people to join their ranks and help out in the state. Some of them are the American Red Cross in Louisiana, Operation Blessing International, Volunteer Louisiana, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana. If you're a local, the organization Animal Rescue New Orleans is looking for volunteers who can foster pets and provide day-to-day care.
Send Or Drop Off Supplies
If you're in the New Orleans area, NOLA.com and Best of New Orleans both have a comprehensive list of places where you can drop off donations for those affected by the flooding. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office is also accepting donations of clean clothing for flood victims, which you can mail if you're not local, to: 819 S Broad Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119.
Advertisement