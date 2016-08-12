Story from Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Throws A Garden Party With Her Parents & Kale

Shannon Carlin
There ain't no party like a Taylor Swift garden party — as she showed fans in this wholesome post, one of the singer's first since her public fallout with Kimye.

Swift gave the world a tour of her garden on Instagram yesterday, perhaps as a way of showing a return to her wholesome roots. She did grow up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, after all.

For her latest Instagram Story — the first to not include her cats — Swift gave fans a peek at her green thumb, explaining she was "doing some major gardening today."


As Entertainment Tonight points out, Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, were even on hand to help. Her mom pulled weeds from the vegetables, while her dad took a break to give a sweet wave to the camera.

But the real special guest at this party was a certain hipster-favorite veggie: kale. Swift joked, "This is what we used to do back on the farm, except not with kale."

So, while Swift reportedly won't be releasing a new album this October, she may be releasing a bountiful kale crop. Expect it to drop this fall.
