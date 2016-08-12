There ain't no party like a Taylor Swift garden party — as she showed fans in this wholesome post, one of the singer's first since her public fallout with Kimye.
Swift gave the world a tour of her garden on Instagram yesterday, perhaps as a way of showing a return to her wholesome roots. She did grow up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, after all.
For her latest Instagram Story — the first to not include her cats — Swift gave fans a peek at her green thumb, explaining she was "doing some major gardening today."
Taylor's posted this video of her gardening with her parents on her Instragram story! pic.twitter.com/2dZMX5jOUz— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 11, 2016
As Entertainment Tonight points out, Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, were even on hand to help. Her mom pulled weeds from the vegetables, while her dad took a break to give a sweet wave to the camera.
But the real special guest at this party was a certain hipster-favorite veggie: kale. Swift joked, "This is what we used to do back on the farm, except not with kale."
So, while Swift reportedly won't be releasing a new album this October, she may be releasing a bountiful kale crop. Expect it to drop this fall.
