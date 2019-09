As Entertainment Tonight points out, Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, were even on hand to help. Her mom pulled weeds from the vegetables, while her dad took a break to give a sweet wave to the camera.But the real special guest at this party was a certain hipster-favorite veggie: kale. Swift joked, "This is what we used to do back on the farm, except not with kale."So, while Swift reportedly won't be releasing a new album this October, she may be releasing a bountiful kale crop. Expect it to drop this fall.