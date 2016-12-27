Taylor Swift Crashed This 96-Year-Old Fan's Christmas

'Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring... except for this one pop star.
On Monday, 96-year-old Cyrus Porter discovered that it pays to be the oldest Swifty on the planet. The World War II veteran was treated to a surprise visit and private concert by Taylor Swift herself at his Missouri home, People reports.
The pop star apparently caught wind of Porter after he was interviewed about his fondness for her music.
"She puts on a show no one else puts on," Porter, who has attended two Swift concerts, told Ozarks First this week.
That was all the singer needed to hear. Accompanied by her mother, Andrea Swift, she popped by Porter's home to take photos with his family, admire his WWII memorabilia, and perform some songs right there in the living room.
Clearly, Grandpa is not going to live this one down. Watch his sweet reaction to the surprise below.
On Monday, 96-year-old Cyrus Porter discovered that it pays to be the oldest Swifty on the planet. The World War II veteran was treated to a surprise visit and private concert by Taylor Swift herself at his Missouri home, People reports.
The pop star apparently caught wind of Porter after he was interviewed about his fondness for her music.
"She puts on a show no one else puts on," Porter, who has attended two Swift concerts, told Ozarks First this week.
That was all the singer needed to hear. Accompanied by her mother, Andrea Swift, she popped by Porter's home to take photos with his family, admire his WWII memorabilia, and perform some songs right there in the living room.
Clearly, Grandpa is not going to live this one down. Watch his sweet reaction to the surprise below.
Advertisement
Video of Taylor arriving to surprise 96 year old Cyrus earlier today after she found out he was a fan! (via Scott Swift's facebook page) pic.twitter.com/6i13eOlf1A— Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) December 26, 2016
Another video of Taylor singing Shake It Off for Cyrus Porter's family today! (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/00w4CU5A8R— Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) December 27, 2016
Advertisement