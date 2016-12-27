Story from Music

Taylor Swift Crashed This 96-Year-Old Fan's Christmas

Erin Donnelly
'Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring... except for this one pop star.

On Monday, 96-year-old Cyrus Porter discovered that it pays to be the oldest Swifty on the planet. The World War II veteran was treated to a surprise visit and private concert by Taylor Swift herself at his Missouri home, People reports.

The pop star apparently caught wind of Porter after he was interviewed about his fondness for her music.

"She puts on a show no one else puts on," Porter, who has attended two Swift concerts, told Ozarks First this week.

That was all the singer needed to hear. Accompanied by her mother, Andrea Swift, she popped by Porter's home to take photos with his family, admire his WWII memorabilia, and perform some songs right there in the living room.

Clearly, Grandpa is not going to live this one down. Watch his sweet reaction to the surprise below.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Music