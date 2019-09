In replies to all of the vitriol caused by her Jane Doe Latex look, Metz Tweeted support for herself — and others — when it comes to why she chose to wear what she did last night, and how others should feel about fashion, too. "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho," she said. First of all, you go, girl. Second of all, she's absolutely right. She wears what she wants when she wants, and that's just the way it is. For those of us who find getting dressed — whether it be in the morning or for a red carpet — to be quite a daunting task, Metz's defense of herself and her style are inspiring. And her followers agreed.